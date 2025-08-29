Saudi bank credit hits record $849bn in June 2025, up 15.8% year-on-year

Bank credit in Saudi Arabia reached a new record high by the end of June 2025, climbing to SR3.186tn ($849bn), according to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) .

The figure marks an annual growth of 15.8 per cent, with an increase of more than SR434.4bn ($116bn) compared with the same period in 2024, when it stood at SR2.75tn ($733bn).

SAMA’s June 2025 monthly statistical bulletin showed total bank credit also rose 2.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter, adding SR84.3bn ($22bn) compared with Q1 2025, when it reached SR3.1tn ($827bn).

Saudi bank credit

On a monthly basis, credit grew by 0.6 per cent, up SR18.7bn ($5bn) from May 2025, when it stood at SR3.167bn ($844bn).

The bulletin noted that credit was distributed across diverse economic activities, underpinning inclusive and sustainable growth and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

By segment, long-term credit (over three years) accounted for 48.8 per cent of the total, reaching SR1.5tn ($415bn).

Short-term credit (less than one year) represented 35.8 per cent, or SR1.141tn ($304bn), while medium-term credit (one to three years) stood at 15.4 per cent, totalling SR490bn ($131bn).