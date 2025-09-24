by Will Milner

Saudi eyes fintech growth with 68 permits amid robo-advising, crowdfunding and digital trading boost

Saudi Arabia’s CMA has issued 68 fintech permits by Q2 2025, with 36 firms operational under its Fintech Lab, advancing Vision 2030 innovation goals

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) has reinforced its fintech regulatory framework, announcing that a total of 68 fintech experimental permits had been granted by the end of Q2 2025.

Of these, 50 fintech companies are registered under the CMA’s Fintech Lab, with 36 already operational.

The CMA said this progress reflects Saudi Arabia’s evolution into a fintech environment that is increasingly ready and attractive for innovation, investment, and growth. It aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the CMA Strategy 2024–2026.

Fintech business in Saudi Arabia

The CMA’s Fintech Lab was established as a controlled environment for testing innovative financial products and services under regulatory supervision.

Areas of focus include:

  • Securities crowdfunding
  • Robo-advisory
  • Digital trading platforms
  • Social trading
  • AI-driven advisory services

Of the 68 fintech companies admitted into the Lab, 36 are operational, 14 are completing requirements to launch, five have graduated from the Lab, and the remainder have concluded their permit period.

Abdullah Binghannam, Deputy for Finance and Investment at the CMA, said: “The environment we are creating supports a safe path from experimentation to market entry, empowering entrepreneurs with access to regulatory guidance, technical support, and a clear framework for responsible innovation.

“As we highlighted at Money20/20 Middle East, this clarity is essential for scaling fintech safely and attracting global innovators to the Saudi market.”

The CMA noted that the fintech ecosystem has contributed significantly to diversifying financial products and establishing new financing channels.

These include platforms for distributing investment and real estate funds, systems for issuing and investing in debt instruments, automated advisory services such as robo-advisors, social trading models, and crowdfunding platforms.

Saudi Arabia Capital Market Authority

The efforts have also encouraged the establishment of venture capital funds within the fintech sector, ensuring alignment with the CMA’s regulatory standards.

Through sandbox mechanisms, the CMA offers fintech companies a structured, time-bound space to validate business models under supervision, while accessing regulatory guidance and feedback.

With this evolving ecosystem, Saudi Arabia is aiming not just to attract fintech innovation but to build the infrastructure to lead it.

