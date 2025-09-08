Sovereign secures DIFC licence to expand UAE corporate services operations

Business formation provider Sovereign has obtained a licence to operate within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) , bringing its total number of operational licences across the UAE to seven.

The company now holds licences spanning free zones, offshore, and mainland jurisdictions, positioning it to serve global investors, entrepreneurs, and family offices across the country’s business landscape.

The development comes as Dubai experiences growth as a financial hub. DIFC reported 1,081 new companies joined in the first six months of 2025, representing a 32% increase year-on-year and marking the centre’s performance on record for a half-year period.

Business formation provider Sovereign obtains DIFC licence

The UAE is expected to attract a net inflow of 9,800 millionaires this year, according to Henley & Partners’ 2025 Private Wealth Migration Report.

This figure exceeds any other country worldwide. These new residents are projected to bring $63 billion in investable wealth.

Wealth managers, family offices, and multinationals are relocating to capitalise on the UAE’s tax regime, legal framework, and long-term residency incentives.

DIFC operates with an independent regulatory and judicial system based on English common law, governance standards, and access to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

The DIFC licence enables Sovereign to support clients in establishing prescribed companies (PCs), enterprises, special purpose vehicles (SPVs), family offices, foundations, holding companies, and proprietary investment entities.

Combined with its existing ADGM, RAK ICC, DMCC and mainland jurisdictions, the company now operates across the UAE’s corporate services platforms.

“Dubai has become a magnet for capital, talent, and corporate leadership at a scale we have never seen before. With DIFC at the heart of this transformation, our new licence allows us to give clients the tools they need to establish themselves with confidence in one of the world’s most dynamic business environments. Whether it’s a family planning succession, an investor building a regional hub, startups seeking a supporting ecosystem for growth or a multinational seeking operational presence, Sovereign is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that align with the UAE’s economic vision and long-term growth strategy,” Zana Jablan Musa, Operations Director at Sovereign said in a statement.

Family office activity has risen in Dubai. Reports indicate more than 200 family offices have opened in Dubai in the past year, with many relocating from Hong Kong, Switzerland and the UK.

Sovereign’s capabilities in DIFC will enable it to support clients with governance and legacy planning.

The licence reinforces Sovereign’s position as a partner for entrepreneurs, corporations, family offices, and individuals navigating the UAE’s financial and regulatory landscape.