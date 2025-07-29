Standard Chartered launches UAE’s first Sustainable Escrow and Account Bank solution

Standard Chartered announced the launch of the UAE’s first Sustainable Escrow and Account Bank solution, allowing clients to embed sustainability into their cash management strategies.

The new solution enables funds held in escrow or designated accounts to be directly referenced against the bank’s portfolio of eligible green and sustainable loans and projects, as defined under its Green and Sustainable Product Framework.

The UAE launch marks a significant step in expanding the bank’s sustainable transaction banking capabilities, in line with growing client demand for innovative, impact-driven financial solutions. The offering is now available across the UAE, including through the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), as well as in the UK.

“The UAE has firmly positioned itself as a leader in sustainability, with a strong commitment to advancing the transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Sandrine Jourdainne, Global Head, Deposits, Liquidity and Escrow Solutions, Standard Chartered.

“As one of the country’s most established international banks, we are proud to support this vision by delivering solutions that help clients embed sustainability into their core financial activities.”

Jourdainne emphasised the credibility of the new product. “Our new Sustainable Escrow and Account Bank solution provides a transparent, credible way for clients to align their liquidity with sustainable outcomes,” said Jourdainne. “It’s a practical example of how we are contributing to the country’s sustainability agenda while supporting businesses in achieving their long-term objectives.”

As an independent escrow agent and/or account bank, Standard Chartered holds deposits and ensures alignment with its sustainability-linked product suite. Funds are earmarked against verified projects and initiatives that meet globally recognised environmental and social criteria, giving clients greater transparency, accountability, and alignment with their ESG ambitions.

The new offering further expands Standard Chartered’s leadership in sustainable transaction banking, which already includes ESG-linked cash account, sustainable account, sustainable trade finance, and sustainable trade loan for financial institutions.

This launch reinforces the bank’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s sustainability agenda and enabling clients to transition towards a low-carbon economy through practical, scalable tools.

For more information, visit the Bank’s sustainability webpage: https://www.sc.com/en/about/sustainability/