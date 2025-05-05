The Family Office launches financial goal in the UAE, empowering investors to plan and achieve long-term financial goals through tailored private market strategies

The Family Office, a leading wealth management firm in the GCC , announces the launch of its latest digital tool, FinancialGoal.com , in DIFC.

This innovative tool is designed to support investors in defining and achieving their financial goals with personalised investment strategies built around private market opportunities.

With the rapid pace of economic shifts and the increasing complexity of global markets, many investors in the UAE are seeking structured, long-term strategies to protect and grow their wealth.

Financial Goal provides a comprehensive digital experience that helps users define their goals, whether retirement planning, funding their children’s education, or building a multi-generational legacy, while simulating different financial outcomes and building customised investment plans aligned with their ambitions.

Key features of Financial Goal include:

Defining Financial Goals: You can define mid- and long-term financial goals based on your personal and family aspirations.

Scenario-Based Simulations: By entering details such as income, assets, and liabilities, you can simulate various future outcomes to better understand how to reach your goals.

Tailored Investment Planning: In collaboration with The Family Office’s financial advisors, you can build bespoke strategies rooted in diversified private market investments, including private equity, private credit, and real estate.

Gabriel Aractingi, CEO of The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) (DIFC Branch), commented on the UAE launch: “In a fast-evolving and sophisticated market like the UAE, investors are increasingly seeking clarity and control in their financial planning.

Financial Goal is the go-to solution for structured, long-term and resilient investment strategies grounded in private markets.

It empowers individuals and families to transform abstract goals into actionable plans, supported by the expertise and discretion that have long defined The Family Office.”

To explore the platform’s full capabilities and start building your personalised financial plan, visit financialgoal.com/en.