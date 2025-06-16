UAE banks struggle with employee digital readiness despite leading GCC innovation: Report

UAE banks face barriers in empowering frontline employees to deliver seamless customer experiences, despite leading the GCC in digital adoption and omnichannel innovation, a survey by Arthur D. Little revealed.

The study, conducted with 42 banks across the UAE and KSA, draws insights from 24 UAE banks surveyed in ADL’s Omnichannel Survey 2024.

The findings show that 72 per cent of UAE employees operate in mobile-first environments, reflecting the country’s digital infrastructure.

UAE banks face barriers

However, 25 per cent of staff report lacking confidence to manage customer queries across multiple channels.

Digital platform complexity creates further obstacles, with 35 per cent citing interface challenges and fragmented user journeys that disrupt service quality.

“UAE banks have invested heavily in digital infrastructure, but now the focus must shift to employee enablement. Bridging the gap between technology and talent is essential to realise the full potential of omnichannel strategies,” Martin Rauchenwald, Partner and Global Head of Financial Services practice at Arthur D. Little said.

Data access and usability present concerns for UAE banking staff. Only 10 per cent of respondents say it is extremely easy to retrieve and use customer information across platforms, while 30 per cent find it extremely challenging.

Fragmented systems and lack of real-time synchronisation force staff to rely on manual workarounds, increasing friction and reducing productivity.

Customer service continuity faces disruption, with 42 per cent of UAE employees experiencing issues transferring customer problems between channels due to inconsistent service availability.

This breakdown undermines customer trust and employee morale. The report notes that real-time backend integration, enabled through cloud and blockchain technology, is key to overcoming these hurdles.

“To deliver truly seamless service, UAE banks must prioritise backend modernisation, strengthen cross-channel consistency, and invest in training that’s tailored to employee roles, digital fluency, and generational needs,” Rezwan Shafique, Principal, Financial Services at Arthur D. Little Middle East added.

Employee training needs focus

The survey reveals generational divides in digital tool satisfaction. Younger employees under 35 show 60 per cent satisfaction with digital tools, whilst only 28 per cent of those over 45 report the same level of satisfaction.

Among the dissatisfied older group, 42 per cent attribute their struggle to insufficient training.

The report suggests targeted mentorship, simulation-based learning, and inclusive upskilling are necessary to bridge these gaps and strengthen readiness across all age groups.

Banks such as Emirates NBD and Mashreq are pioneering omnichannel models powered by AI and personalisation.

The survey concluded that their success depends on aligning innovation with workforce capability.

UAE banks must evolve from technology adopters to integration leaders by ensuring employees receive support, systems are unified, and customer experiences are seamless.

The study indicated that the Emirates banks must now focus on backend modernisation and employee training to fully realise their digital investment potential.