by Sharon Benjamin

More of this topic

Posted inBanking & FinanceLatest NewsUAE

UAE Central Bank slaps $1.6mn fine on foreign bank branch for AML violations

The CBUAE stated it endeavours to ensure all banks and their staff abide by UAE laws, regulations and standards through its supervisory and regulatory mandates

by Sharon Benjamin
Central Bank of the UAE
Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has imposed a financial sanction of AED 5,900,000 on a foreign bank branch operating in the Emirates.

The sanction follows Article 14 of Federal Decree Law No. 20 of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations and its amendments.

A central bank examination revealed the bank’s failures to comply with its Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations framework, along with related regulations.

The central bank stated it endeavours to ensure all banks and their staff abide by UAE laws, regulations and standards through its supervisory and regulatory mandates.

The central bank said these measures maintain the transparency and integrity of financial transactions and safeguard the country’s financial system.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Sharon Benjamin

Born and raised in the heart of the Middle East, Sharon Benjamin has been making waves as a reporter for Arabian Business since 2022. With a keen eye for detail and an insatiable curiosity for the world...