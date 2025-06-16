UAE real estate giant Binghatti Holding launches $1bn asset management arm in Dubai

UAE real estate developer Binghatti Holding Ltd has launched Binghatti Capital Limited, an asset management firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) that plans to manage approximately $1 billion in Shariah-compliant private credit and real estate strategies.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has authorised Binghatti Capital to operate in DIFC, the financial centre serving the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia region. The firm holds a licence to engage exclusively with professional clients.

“The creation of an asset management arm represents a strategic move to deepen Binghatti Holding’s investment footprint and enhance access to alternative capital. We believe that Binghatti Capital’s offerings are one of a kind, underscoring our long-term vision to expand into high-value, income-generating investments that deliver sustainable growth. Through our new Shariah-compliant private investment strategies, we are not only reinforcing our position in the UAE’s real estate sector but are supporting Dubai’s efforts to become one of the world’s leading foreign investment destinations,” Katralnada Binghatti, Executive Director of Binghatti Capital said.

Binghatti creates DIFC-based asset management firm

Binghatti Capital will implement separate mandates within its real estate strategy, covering the acquisition and sale of off-plan residential properties alongside the acquisition, development and sale of residential projects.

The firm’s private credit solutions will focus on supply chain financing within the real estate sector, providing financing to construction firms, property management entities and suppliers.

“Binghatti Capital represents a strategic extension of Binghatti Holding’s capabilities, designed to accelerate growth and strengthen resilience, ensuring sustained success through all market conditions. Our inaugural suite of what we believe are unique strategies represents a thoughtful, well-structured approach to real estate investing, providing access to opportunities that are typically reserved for large institutions. Through disciplined governance, active management, and a strong Shariah-compliant foundation, we aim to deliver compelling returns while diversifying our source of capital for Binghatti Group’s future developments,” Shehzad Janab, SEO of Binghatti Capital added.

Beyond private funds, Binghatti Capital will offer tailored discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio mandates to provide professional clients with solutions designed to meet specific investment objectives.

“We are delighted to welcome Binghatti Capital to DIFC, the region’s largest financial centre and home to more than 46,000 professionals. Binghatti Capital’s presence will further strengthen Dubai’s financial ecosystem and reinforce DIFC’s position as the leading hub for asset management in the region. With over 400 wealth and asset management firms, DIFC continues to be the preferred destination for asset management companies seeking growth and opportunity in the region,” Salmaan Jaffrey, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority explained.

DIFC serves as the independent regulator for financial services conducted in or from the centre, which positions itself as the region’s primary financial hub.