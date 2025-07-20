UAE workers can now collect unemployment benefits at Al Ansari Exchange outlets

Al Ansari Exchange has launched a cash payout service for Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance claims in partnership with ILOE’s Insurance Pool PSC.

The service operates across more than 270 Al Ansari Exchange branches nationwide.

The initiative forms part of Al Ansari Exchange’s strategy to expand its portfolio of financial services, providing solutions for insured individuals under the ILOE scheme.

Image: Supplied

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) supervises the scheme, which offers cash compensation to eligible insured individuals for a period following unemployment.

“Providing accessible financial solutions to individuals across all segments of society is at the heart of our mission. This new cash payout service for ILOE claims ensures that beneficiaries receive timely support when they need it most, with the added convenience of our nationwide network,” Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer of Al Ansari Exchange said.

Al Ansari Exchange previously served as one of the channels for premium collections under the ILOE scheme managed by ILOE Insurance Pool.

The company now extends its services to allow customers to collect their claims payout in cash at any of its branches across the UAE.

“This service will provide an important additional channel for paying ILOE’s claims, thus facilitating access to compensation for subscribers. This reflects the ILOE’s Insurance Pool commitment to providing the highest quality standards for services in line with the government’s directives,” Abdellatif Abuqurah, Chairman of ILOE’s Insurance Pool added.

Insured individuals must submit their claims within 30 days from the date of unemployment through the ILOE Scheme website, the ILOE mobile application, or by calling the ILOE call centre at 600599555.

Customers can check the status of their claims through these channels to complete the process of receiving their compensation upon approval.

The service supports the financial well-being of the workforce in the UAE, reinforcing Al Ansari Exchange’s mission to deliver customer-centric solutions that respond to community needs.