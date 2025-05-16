UAE’s du Pay taps Checkout.com to strengthen payments infrastructure

du Pay, a leading UAE fintech platform, and leading global digital payment solutions provider Checkout.com announced a partnership to strengthen payments infrastructure in the Emirates.

The collaboration will enable the fintech platform to leverage Checkout.com’s robust and scalable payments infrastructure to deliver high-performance payments and elevate its core offerings, including wallet top-ups.

By integrating Checkout.com’s unified platform, du Pay will also be equipped to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure financial transactions to its users.

In addition to powering front-end services, the partnership will enable the UAE fintech venture to streamline complex back-end payment flows, all through a single, unified API.

Nicolas Levi, CEO of du Pay, said: “As we scale our services to meet the growing demand, we need a payment partner with guaranteed performance, speed, and reliability to support our vision.

“Checkout.com offers the quality and scalability we need to operate, without compromise.”

He said the partnership helps the company to move closer to a more inclusive and equitable financial system for everyone.

Guillaume Pousaz, CEO and Founder of Checkout.com, said the company is proud to support du Pay as it scales its innovative platform and continues to break down barriers to financial access across the UAE.

“The mission driving du Pay – to simplify financial transactions through a secure, intuitive application – closely aligns with our own commitment to enabling businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy through offering leading digital payment services,” he said.