Arabtec board postpones liquidation talks for second time

The board of Dubai-based construction giant Arabtec has postponed a meeting to discuss the company’s liquidation process for a second time.

Originally planned to be held on October 19, the board meeting was first postponed until Sunday but it has now been put back again.

In a filing to Dubai Financial Market, the company said board members now planned to meet on Wednesday.

The short statement did not give a reason for the postponements.

Arabtec is seeking to meet an end of November deadline set by shareholders to submit the liquidation application.

On September 30, Arabtec shareholders voted to discontinue with the company and dissolve it due to its untenable financial situation.

The resolution of the shareholders granted the Arabtec board a maximum period of two months to allow for discussions with the main stakeholders before submitting the liquidation application.

Abdulla Alawadi, chairman of the law firm Abdulla Alawadi & Associates, last week warned that sub-contractors and suppliers dealing with Arabtec are facing “significant impact” to their business.

He said the liquidation of Arabtec would add to the “chaos” that developers are already having to deal with amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.