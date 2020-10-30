Design contract awarded for Saudi Arabia’s Six Flags Qiddiya theme park

SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business has been awarded the lead design consultant services contract from Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) for the Six Flags Qiddiya theme park project.

The entertainment project, located within Qiddiya, south-west of Riyadh, will be designed under a three-year contract and Atkins will provide integrated lead design consultant, construction supervision, and cost management services.

Six Flags Qiddiya is scheduled for opening during the first phase of Qiddiya, dubbed the kingdom’s “capital of entertainment, sports and the arts”.

The theme park will stretch across 32 hectares and feature 28 rides and attractions across six lands – The City of Thrills, Discovery Springs, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune and Grand Exposition.

It will boast a number of record-breaking attractions including The Falcon’s Flight, the longest, tallest and fastest rollercoaster in the world.

“This win is a testament to our proven track record for delivering flagship projects worldwide, and market-focused approach to a dynamic and sustainable business growth in the Middle East,” said Cris Dedigama, CEO of Atkins Middle East & Africa, Engineering, Design and Project Management, SNC-Lavalin.

“We are proud to work with Qiddiya on this one-of-a-kind project that supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the acceleration of the country’s economic diversification agenda.”

Qiddiya Investment Company is driving the development of Qiddiya as a core tenet of Vision 2030.