DP World company joins consortium to transform Montenegro shipyard

Drydocks World, a DP World company, has joined a consortium to transform the Bijela Shipyard in Montenegro into a world-class superyacht service, maintenance, repair and refit facility.

The consortium of Adriatic Marinas (ADM) and Damen, the Dutch shipbuilding group, have agreed that Damen’s role in the redevelopment will be taken up by Drydocks World – Dubai.

Adriatic Marinas chairman Mohammed I Al Shaibani said: “This exciting project will not only regenerate the shipyard at Bijela but the whole marine engineering industry, and bring back to life the long and proud maritime history of Montenegro.

“We are delighted that our colleagues and partners at Drydocks World will bring their substantial resources and expertise to the project. Together we will reposition Bijela to become one of the Mediterranean’s leading superyacht repair and refit facilities.”

The transformation of the yard by the consortium will be completed over a 36-month period and will see it evolve into a superyacht repair and refit facility with plans to start some service work during this re-development period.

Bijela is the historic homeland of marine engineering in Montenegro.

In addition to the yacht service centre, the consortium plans to establish a skills academy at Bijela to develop future generations of Montenegrin marine engineers.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem (pictured above), group chairman and CEO of DP World said: “By forging a consortium of this nature between Adriatic Marinas and Drydocks World, we are bringing together the considerable combined resources and expertise to develop a world-class facility in Montenegro which will support the economy of the country.

“This partnership will ensure the Bijela Shipyard can be rapidly regenerated.”