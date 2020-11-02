Board of Dubai’s Arabtec meets to discuss ‘way forward’ on liquidation

The board of troubled construction giant Arabtec has met to discuss the next steps in the company’s liquidation process.

Following two aborted plans to meet last month, the Dubai-based contractor’s board of directors met on Sunday, according to a filing to Dubai Financial Market.

A short statement confirmed that the board followed up “progression of the liquidation plan” and discussed the “strategy of way forward”.

The company did not disclose any further details.

Arabtec is seeking to meet an end of November deadline set by shareholders to submit the liquidation application.

On September 30, Arabtec shareholders voted to discontinue with the company and dissolve it due to its untenable financial situation.

The resolution of the shareholders granted the Arabtec board a maximum period of two months to allow for discussions with the main stakeholders before submitting the liquidation application.

Experts say the impact of the liquidation of Arabtec will send “reverberations” throughout the region’s construction industry, with the repercussions felt on a much wider scale than simply those who are directly involved with the company and its current pipeline of projects.

Arabtec Holding was valued at about AED30bn ($8.17bn) at its peak in 2014 and is now worth AED795m, with the stock down 60 percent this year alone.

The approval of a new Dubai Building Code just days after the collapse of construction giant Arabtec is positive news for the construction sector in the emirate, according to an industry expert.

Just days after the initial Arabtec liquidation announcement, Dubai Executive Council launched a new building code to help reduce costs in the industry.

At a time when companies are navigating the precarious path between the global coronavirus pandemic and plummeting oil prices, the new code seeks to cut construction costs by streamlining building rules. It also creates a unified set of standards for construction that promotes sustainable development and innovation in building design.