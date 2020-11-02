Creditors warned to act fast over money owed by Dubai’s Arabtec

Creditors of fallen Dubai-based construction giant Arabtec have been warned they must not waste any time in the pursuit of outstanding debts owed to them as the company edges closer towards liquidation.

Under the relatively new UAE Bankruptcy Law there are three insolvency procedures available – preventative composition, rescue within bankruptcy, and liquidation within bankruptcy.

Mark Raymont – partner construction, advisory and disputes, with Pinsent Masons Middle East, told Arabian Business: “Under all three procedures, creditors are required to provide evidence of their debts including supporting documents within reasonably tight timescales. Any realisations are to be paid to the court or trustee before distribution in accordance with the creditor order of priority.

“It seems likely that Arabtec is intending to pursue liquidation within bankruptcy, and the aim will be to try to generate as much value as possible for creditors, most likely through the sale or distribution/disposal of its remaining assets.”

Arabtec is seeking to meet an end of November deadline set by shareholders to submit the liquidation application. The board met on Sunday to discuss the next steps in the process.

In a filing to Dubai Financial Market, the company said that the board followed up “progression of the liquidation plan” and discussed the “strategy of way forward”.

Matthew Escritt – head of banking and finance at Pinsent Masons Middle East, said as the process starts to gather pace, it was vital that those creditors owed money make themselves known as soon as possible.

“Interested parties should consider their options carefully, as Arabtec’s liquidation seems to be one step closer and creditors will need to act quickly otherwise they risk missing out,” he warned.

On September 30, Arabtec shareholders voted to discontinue with the company and dissolve it due to its untenable financial situation.

The resolution of the shareholders granted the Arabtec board a maximum period of two months to allow for discussions with the main stakeholders before submitting the liquidation application.

Experts say the impact of the liquidation of Arabtec will send “reverberations” throughout the region’s construction industry, with the repercussions felt on a much wider scale than simply those who are directly involved with the company and its current pipeline of projects.

Arabtec Holding was valued at about AED30 billion ($8.17 billion) at its peak in 2014 and is now worth AED795 million, with the stock down 60 percent this year alone.