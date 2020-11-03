Middle East’s largest aquarium to open in the UAE in early 2021

The largest aquarium in the Middle East is set to open its doors to the public early next year.

The attraction forms part of the billion dirham Al Qana entertainment development in Abu Dhabi.

The 7,000 square metre aquarium will be home to 33,000 marine creatures, that will be cared for by a team of 80 sea-life experts.

Stuart Gissing, general manager of the Al Qana project, told Arabian Business that the facility was just over 90 percent complete at present.

“We’re very excited to get that up and ready to receive people in the Q1 as the start of Al Qana,” he said.

The entire project, the brainchild of Al Barakah International Investment (ABII), spans over 2.4km and will offer waterside eateries, a stand-alone cinema, an 8,000 square metre wellness hub and outdoor skatepark as well as running and cycling tracks stretching around the development.

Al Qana will also be home to the largest eSports hub and VR Gaming Complex, while the marina is currently 90 percent complete with 100 berths allocated for boats.

Gissing said: “We’re looking at getting our first main attraction opened for what will probably be a soft take-off to get used to the space within Q1, and then we’ll phase it out all the way through 2021 and we’ll be 100 percent for all buildings by the end of the year, beginning of 2022.”

He added that the phased approach to opening would hopefully coincide with a national and global recovery from the current coronavirus pandemic, which has had a particularly negative impact on the entertainment industry, both during countrywide lockdowns and subsequent guidelines surrounding social distancing.

“Throwing many different types of entertainment into the current situation, certain entertainment values don’t necessarily work at the moment because it’s still unjustified in exactly what we can do in terms of your VR parks wearing face masks and proximity etc,” he said.

“We are an entertainment district, we’re not a shopping mall, so a lot of this is about a lot more people coming in and using those spaces; food and beverage, people can use boats.

“All of this creates a lot more interaction with people. I think the owners have smartly looked at that take-off gradually to allow people to become comfortable with the outdoor space again,” he added.