Arabtec subsidiary wins $38.7m Saudi deal despite parent company’s liquidation plans

Arabtec Holding, which is currently going through a process to liquidate the company, announced on Sunday that Target Engineering Construction Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, has won a major contract in Saudi Arabia.

According to a release through Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Target has been awarded a 14-month sub-contract worth SAR145m ($38.7m) from Shandong Tiejun Electric Power Engineering Company Ltd, for the construction of offshore marine works in the Jubail 3A Independent Water Project at Jubail city in the kingdom.

Recent reports suggested Arabtec Holding had requested banks afford it a three-month standstill on debt repayments for Target, which specialises in oil and gas projects and marine work in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

It is understood the Abu Dhabi-based outfit was identified as a sustainable business which could escape the fall-out from the collapse of Arabtec.

Arabtec is seeking to meet an end of November deadline set by shareholders to submit the liquidation application.

On September 30, Arabtec shareholders voted to discontinue with the company and dissolve it due to its untenable financial situation.

The resolution of the shareholders granted the Arabtec board a maximum period of two months to allow for discussions with the main stakeholders before submitting the liquidation application.

Arabtec Holding was valued at about AED30bn ($8.17bn) at its peak in 2014 and is now worth AED795m, with the stock down 60 percent this year alone.