Board of Dubai’s Arabtec to hold further liquidation talks on Thursday

The board of troubled construction giant Arabtec will meet again later this week to discuss progress in respect to its liquidation plan.

A filing to Dubai Financial Market on Tuesday said the board of directors will meet on Thursday to “discuss the progress of the discussions with the stakeholders in respect of the insolvency liquidation plan”.

The short statement gave no further details.

Dubai-based Arabtec is seeking to meet an end of November deadline set by shareholders to submit the liquidation application.

On September 30, Arabtec shareholders voted to discontinue with the company and dissolve it due to its untenable financial situation.

The resolution of the shareholders granted the Arabtec board a maximum period of two months to allow for discussions with the main stakeholders before submitting the liquidation application.

Arabtec Holding was valued at about AED30bn ($8.17bn) at its peak in 2014 and is now worth AED795m, with the stock down 60 percent this year alone.