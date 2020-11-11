Emaar chief ‘cautiously optimistic’ after profits slump from coronavirus impact

Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar on Wednesday said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the company’s continued resurgence from the coronavirus pandemic, despite seeing profits for the first nine months of the year almost slashed in half compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Financial results for the company show net profit from January to September dropped from $1.2 billion in 2019 to $663 million this year.

International sales delivered a nine percent growth on last year at $935m while UAE property sales amounted to $1.2bn.

Alabbar (pictured below) said: “Looking to the future, I am cautiously optimistic about the remainder of the year and I am confident that things will be in better shape across most sectors by summer 2021. Meanwhile, we continue to maintain our focus on meeting and exceeding our customer expectations, delivering long-term, sustainable results across our business units, and strengthening our organisation and services for the future ahead.”

In the first ninth months of 2020, Emaar Development, the company’s build-to-sale real estate business in the UAE, reported a net profit of $370m.

On Tuesday it was announced that Emaar Malls recorded a net profit of $160m for the period through to September 30, compared to $472m for the corresponding time last year.

Emaar’s hospitality & leisure, entertainment and commercial leasing business contributed $303m to the group’s total revenue. While Emaar’s international property development recorded revenue of $717m for the first nine months of the year, similar to the revenues recorded during the same period last year.

International development business contributes 20 percent to Emaar’s total revenue. The results were underpinned by continued successful operations in Egypt and Pakistan, including the launches of Cairo Gate and Mivida mixed-use development and Panorama tower in Karachi.