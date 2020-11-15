Arabtec board calls for General Assembly Meeting to progress liquidation process

The board of troubled construction giant Arabtec has called for a General Assembly Meeting as part of the next steps in the company’s liquidation process.

The Dubai-based contractor’s board of directors met on Thursday, according to a filing to Dubai Financial Market (DFM). A short statement said: “The board resolved to call for a General Assembly Meeting to consider all steps undertaken to implement the special resolutions adopted by the shareholders on 30 September 2020.”

The company did not disclose any further details.

Arabtec is seeking to meet an end of November deadline set by shareholders to submit the liquidation application.

On September 30, Arabtec shareholders voted to discontinue with the company and dissolve it due to its untenable financial situation.

The resolution of the shareholders granted the Arabtec board a maximum period of two months to allow for discussions with the main stakeholders before submitting the liquidation application.

Experts say the impact of the liquidation of Arabtec will send “reverberations” throughout the region’s construction industry, with the repercussions felt on a much wider scale than simply those who are directly involved with the company and its current pipeline of projects.

Arabtec Holding was valued at about AED30bn ($8.17bn) at its peak in 2014.