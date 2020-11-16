Arabtec shareholders may be asked to extend liquidation deadline

Shareholders of troubled construction giant Arabtec may be asked to extend a deadline to submit the company’s application for liquidation, it was revealed on Monday.

Arabtec’s board of directors said that shareholders will be invited to attend a general assembly meeting on November 30.

On September 30, Arabtec shareholders voted to discontinue with the company and dissolve it due to its untenable financial situation.

The resolution of the shareholders granted the Arabtec board a maximum period of two months to allow for discussions with the main stakeholders before submitting the liquidation application.

On Monday, the company, in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market, said the meeting would be held virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

It also published the agenda for the meeting which includes considering “all the steps undertaken so far by the board to implement the special resolution adopted by the shareholders on September 30”.

It also includes an item to delay the deadline for submission “if necessary” which suggests the application might not be ready by the end of November.

The company said in the statement that all shareholders registered on Sunday November 29 shall be entitled to vote in the general assembly meeting.

Experts say the impact of the liquidation of Arabtec will send “reverberations” throughout the region’s construction industry, with the repercussions felt on a much wider scale than simply those who are directly involved with the company and its current pipeline of projects.

Arabtec Holding was valued at about AED30 billion ($8.17 billion) at its peak in 2014.