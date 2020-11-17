Dubai’s Drake & Scull says accumulated losses total $1.3bn

Dubai-based Drake & Scull International (DSI), which is in advanced discussions with banks to formulate a financial restructuring plan, has said its accumulated losses total nearly AED4.9 billion ($1.3 billion).

In a filing to Dubai Financial Market, the company, which reported a net profit of $54 million for the first half of 2020, said the losses represented 455 percent of its capital.

In a statement, the contracting giant said it was continuing to progress its restructing plan and negotiations with banks and creditors were ongoing.

To address the accumulated losses, DSI said it was developing a business plan that includes “focusing on closing out existing projects” and re-focusing on “core business activities in order to win new projects”.

The company added that it was also seeking to win new projects both in the UAE and overseas, in addition to its ongoing operations in Tunisia, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Germany.

According to information included in its H1 results statement, the company’s backlog remains “stable” at $121 million.

DSI said other measures to tackle losses including improving overall operational productivity and efficiency and pursuing legal cases filed against third parties and previous management.

The filing to the stock market on Monday said the losses are mainly a product of significant provisioning of work on legacy projects in the UAE, Oman and India.

“As a result of poor performance on legacy projects, costs to hand over projects went far beyond budgets whereby several bonds were liquidated, increasing the accumulated losses,” DSI said in the filing.

DSI’s financial situation comes during a difficult time for the construction sector across the Middle East, particularly in light of the recent announcement that giant Arabtec is to be placed into liquidation.

Earlier this year, an application by DSI to have its financial reorganisation process conducted under the supervision of the Financial Reorganisation Committee (FRC) was approved and in May Aaronite Partners were approved as experts to take this forward.