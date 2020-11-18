CEO of Saudi mega tourism project says coronavirus has forced industry rethink

Global tourism will rebound strongly once borders reopen but the industry should build back better with a focus on sustainable and regenerative tourism, according to the head of a mega project being built in Saudi Arabia.

John Pagano, CEO of The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), believes coronavirus has allowed the tourism industry to rethink its practices and move away from “travelling with no purpose” to creating “more responsible and meaningful experiences”.

“Covid-19 has created a pause in our lives, a moment of reflection on what is important. So let us seize this historic opportunity to hit the reset button, to integrate into this brave new world a greater respect for our environment, for biodiversity and our planet,” said Pagano speaking during a media briefing at the virtual G20 Media Centre.

TRDC is the developer behind the multi-billion dollar tourism project in Saudi Arabia which will deliver up to 8,000 hotel rooms across 22 islands and six inland sites upon its completion in 2030.

The project area covers 28,000 square kilometres, slightly smaller than the size of Belgium, and has regeneration and sustainability at its heart, according to Pagano.

“We at the Red Sea Project want to lead the global tourism industry’s transition towards sustainable development. But for us sustainability is not enough, we want regeneration to be the ultimate goal for tourism. In a post-Covid world, travel will be greener, smarter and less crowded,” he added.

As part of this commitment to regeneration, the Red Sea Project will be the first tourism project of its scale in the world to be completely powered by renewable energy.

This achievement is thanks to TRDSC’s first public private partnership (PPP) for this project and its highest value contract to date which the developer announced on Monday.

ACWA Power will design, build, operate and transfer the Red Sea Project’s utilities infrastructure

ACWA Power, a consortium financed by Saudi and international banks, including the UK’s Standard Chartered Bank and China’s Silk Road Fund, will design, build, operate and transfer the Red Sea Project’s utilities infrastructure.

This includes the provision of renewable power, potable water, wastewater treatment, solid waste management and district cooling for the 16 hotels, international airport and infrastructure that make up phase one of The Red Sea Project.

The PPP marks a new stage for the development, in terms of securing external investment.

“It is important to note that this is a multinational foreign direct investment into this project which underscores the belief that others have in the vision this project represents,” said Pagano, pictured below.

“The Red Sea Project is an essential component of Vision 2030 and we are happy to have the backing of the Public Investment Fund. While the fund serves as our primary investor to date, we are continually speaking to the global and regional investment community and are looking for likeminded partners to support the project in the longer term; the recently signed PPP is a good example of that,” he added.