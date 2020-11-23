Arabtec board to meet Wednesday before facing shareholders next week

Arabtec’s board of directors will meet on Wednesday for the final time before facing shareholders at a virtual general assembly meeting next week.

In a filing to Dubai Financial Market on Monday, a statement said the board will discuss the latest update on the progress of the “insolvency liquidation plan” on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, it was announced that shareholders of the troubled construction giant may be asked to extend a deadline to submit the company’s application for liquidation.

Arabtec’s board of directors said that shareholders will be invited to attend a general assembly meeting on November 30.

On September 30, Arabtec shareholders voted to discontinue with the company and dissolve it due to its untenable financial situation.

The resolution of the shareholders granted the Arabtec board a maximum period of two months to allow for discussions with the main stakeholders before submitting the liquidation application.

The agenda for the annual assembly includes considering “all the steps undertaken so far by the board to implement the special resolution adopted by the shareholders on September 30”.

It also includes an item to delay the deadline for submission “if necessary” which suggests the application might not be ready by the end of November.

Experts say the impact of the liquidation of Arabtec will send “reverberations” throughout the region’s construction industry, with the repercussions felt on a much wider scale than simply those who are directly involved with the company and its current pipeline of projects.

Arabtec Holding was valued at about AED30 billion ($8.17 billion) at its peak in 2014.