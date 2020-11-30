Saudi Arabia completes construction of Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

Saudi Arabia has announced the completion of the construction of its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which will now take place in 2021 due to a coronavirus-related postponement.

The pavilion, work on which began in February 2019, will be second in size only to that of the UAE pavilion.

Spanning an area of 13,069 sq m – equivalent to two football fields, the pavilion will celebrate the country’s experience in blending its traditions with its aspirations for a bright future, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The eco-friendly structure boasts 650 solar panels sourced from Saudi entrepreneurs and manufactured in the kingdom.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion will take visitors on a guided tour of the wonders of the country’s 13 regions through multiple immersive and interactive experiences and exhibits.

A special water feature installation is set to be a key attraction alongside a 1,320 sq m inclined mirror screen and unique art showcases attributed to Saudi artists while an art installation embedded with 2,030 crystals to represent Saudi Vision 2030 is also anticipated to be a big draw.

“Rising six stories from the ground, the innovative facade of the building symbolizes the country’s deeply-rooted heritage, ancient culture, natural wonders, myriad opportunities and the towering ambition of the Saudi people,” a statement said.

Last week, a senior Expo 2020 Dubai executive said projected visitor numbers to next year’s delayed event remain the same, despite heightened health and safety regulations as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

It had been feared that the audience for the event, which was initially forecast to attract in the region of 25 million visits over its six-month duration, would be scaled down because of social distancing restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus.

However, Manal AlBayat, chief sales & marcomms officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, told Arabian Business the targets for visitor numbers remained the same.

Despite the ongoing Covid-inspired health and economic crisis, AlBayat revealed that the construction of all Expo-related assets, including the iconic Al Wasl Plaza and associated pavilions, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

More than 190 countries have signed up to take part in the six-month World Expo.