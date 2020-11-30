Arabtec says to press ahead with liquidation application ‘at earliest opportunity’

Arabtec Holding on Monday confirmed that it will file an application for its insolvent liquidation at the competent courts “at the earliest opportunity”.

In accordance with the resolution of the company’s shareholders at the general assembly meeting held on September 30, the conclusion was reached following a two-month period of discussions with key stakeholders.

The board has concluded that it is no longer tenable for the company to continue operating outside of a formal insolvency process, Arabtec said in a statement.

The decision was taken at a general assembly meeting held on November 30 despite a group of shareholders making a last-ditch attempt to save the construction giant from liquidation.

According to a filing on the Dubai Financial Market earlier on Monday, shareholders representing more than 5 percent of the capital of Arabtec Holding wanted the meeting to vote on a resolution to consider a special resolution for the “continuity and restructuring” of the company instead of dissolving it.

Owing to inter-dependencies of certain of the company’s subsidiaries, the application to the courts will also request that Arabtec Construction, Arabtec Constructions, Austrian Arabian Readymix Concrete Co and Arabtec Precast will also be placed into insolvent liquidation simultaneously.

For now, no application will be made to the competent courts in respect of any of the company’s other subsidiaries.

“Until such time when an insolvency trustee is appointed, the company intends to continue engaging with key stakeholders to explore options to preserve value and where possible to avoid such subsidiaries needing to be placed into a formal insolvency process,” the statement said.

The impact of the liquidation of Arabtec is expected to send “reverberations” throughout the industry, with the repercussions felt on a much wider scale than simply those who are directly involved with the company and its current pipeline of projects, analysts told Arabian Business at the time of the initial announcement.

Arabtec Holding was valued at about AED30 billion ($8.17 billion) at its peak in 2014 and is now worth AED795 million, with the stock down 60 percent this year alone.