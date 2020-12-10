Consultants hired to draw up green transport plan for Saudi mega project

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has awarded a contract to global engineering firm Mott MacDonald to provide consultancy services to determine the optimal sustainable transport plan.

Mott MacDonald will deliver a comprehensive analysis of the total land, sea and air transport needs for the Saudi development and operation of the 28,000 sq km site, from its opening in 2022 to its completion in 2030.

This will involve a strategy for destination-wide clean mobility using electric and hydrogen vehicles, boats and aircrafts, a statement said.

“We believe that environmental regeneration and commercial development do not have to be mutually exclusive. Our destination is one of extraordinary natural beauty, which we have a responsibility to protect and enhance for future generations,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

“We’re looking forward to working with Mott MacDonald, who are well aligned with our strong sustainability ambitions to deliver a green mobility plan and will support us with our commitment to become a carbon neutral destination,” he added.

The company will also be required to identify the most appropriate supporting infrastructure, such as electric and hydrogen vehicle charging stations, in line with TRSDC’s ambitions to power the destination with 100 percent renewable energy.

The appointment is a key development in the roll out of phase one, which is well underway. Vehicle fleet to be assessed includes e-bikes, golf buggies, cars, vans, trucks, buses, seaplanes, helicopters, VTOL, passenger ferries, boats, maintenance vehicles, airside vehicles and even off-road leisure pursuit vehicles.

The tourism project will be powered with 100 percent renewable energy, 24 hours a day via solar and wind power.

A central part of this approach is the aim to increase the project’s net conservation benefit by 30 percent by 2040.

John Pagano, CEO of The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC)

Considerable progress has been made on The Red Sea Project, despite Covid-19 related disruptions in 2020. Approximately 500 contracts have been awarded so far at a value of SR12 billion ($3.2 billion), which is set to rise to nearly SR15 billion by the end of 2020.

Work remains on track to welcome the first guests by the end of 2022, when the international airport and the first four hotels will open. The remaining 12 hotels scheduled for completion in Phase One will open in 2023, delivering a total of 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland resorts.

Upon completion in 2030, the destination will include 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.