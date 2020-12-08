Dubai investment bank allocates $1bn for Middle East, Africa construction projects

A Dubai-based investment bank has allocated $1 billion to finance active construction projects across the Middle East and Africa.

Under a memorandum of understanding with ABiQ Business Intelligence (ABiQ), Global Islamic Financial Services Firm (GIFS) is planning to provide financing and investment for infrastructure projects, government projects and private equity deals.

The agreement will see ABiQ leverage its extensive database to assist GIFS to identify the investment and financing opportunities.

ABiQ said it is tracking over $4 trillion worth of active project opportunities in Africa and the Middle East, including critical information such as ultimate business owners and decision-makers.

It added that it identifies the top developers, contractors and consultants in any Middle East and African market and sector, helping to minimise risk during the development period.

Emil Rademeyer, general manager of ABiQ said: “This is a key milestone in connecting upcoming projects with potential investment opportunities. It has been a long time coming and we have invested heavily in developing trusted and reliable content as well as the analytical capabilities of our platform for our subscribers over the last few years.”

Rademeyer added: “Now we can identify viable and sustainable projects in the private and government sector, as well as PPP [public-private-partnerships] projects and bring much-needed funding to the table.”

Emil Rademeyer (left), general manager of ABiQ and Mufti Ismail Desai, CEO of GIFS

He said the potential investments would primarily cover PPP projects for critical infrastructure such as power, water, healthcare and transport infrastructure as well as independent projects in Agri-foodtech.

Mufti Ismail Desai, CEO of GIFS, said: “We have a successful track record of arranging more than $4.3 billion in investment and funding for key projects across governments, private sector including listed, unlisted companies and PPPs. With this agreement, we can work with ABiQ to identify investment and funding opportunities.”

Desai is a globally renowned expert on Islamic finance and has consulted and has conducted deal advisory of over $4 billion on a range of transactions including complex mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate restructures, bond issuance’s, corporate capital raising, cash management and structured finance.