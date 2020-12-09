Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah Living project set to start handovers in 2021

Dubai Holding’s flagship residential development, Madinat Jumeirah Living, is on track for handover in the second quarter of 2021, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 3.85 million sq ft resort destination located in the prime Madinat Jumeirah district opposite the world famous Burj Al Arab, was first announced in 2018 and broke ground a year later.

Phase 1 of the project consists of two residential buildings offering units priced at AED1.7 million, ranging from one to four-bedroom apartments.

Currently at 63 percent development, the two buildings are on schedule for completion by Q2 2021.

Following the growing uptake for the residence units owing to their location, phase 1 is already 99 percent sold, Dubai Holding said in a statement.

It added that construction works on phase 2 that includes three residential buildings comprising luxurious one- to four-bedroom apartments, is well underway with overall progress of the main works registering 42 percent completion and on schedule for delivery in Q3 2021.

Phase 2 of the development is also nearly sold out, the statement said.

To date, Madinat Jumeirah Living has received an “overwhelming positive” response from local and international investors, with overseas investors purchasing 43.5 percent of all units.

Khalid Al Malik, managing director, Dubai Holding, said: “It is encouraging to see the tremendous progress achieved at our flagship Madinat Jumeirah Living development in less than two years amid the prevailing market uncertainties. Once complete, we are confident that this residential community will be among the most sought-after destinations in Dubai, as it further elevates urban lifestyle and luxury experiences. We look forward to welcoming our first residents in 2021.”

He added: “While luxury living is already a hallmark of the Madinat Jumeirah district, this project elevates the standard even further and truly positions it as the address of choice for residents and tourists alike.”

Madinat Jumeirah Living is the first freehold residential development in Umm Suqeim. The 54-building master development is part of a pedestrian focused district that mirrors the look and feel of Madinat Jumeirah Resort.

The project will also include a community centre, retail, day care centres, play areas, parks and open spaces, gyms and swimming pools and kilometres of shaded walkways, jogging and cycling paths.