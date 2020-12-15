UAE developer awards contract to build Morocco’s first open-air mall

Abu Dhabi-based developer Imkan has awarded a AED134 million contract to build the first open-air shopping mall in Morocco.

The deal has been struck with Bymaro to deliver the Le Carrousel Mall, a major feature of Imkan’s Rabat-based flagship project, Le Carrousel.

As Morocco’s first lifestyle mall, construction of the Le Carrousel Mall has begun and is due for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022, a statement said.

The construction contract for the Le Carrousel Mall was awarded to Bymaro, a subsidiary of Bouygues Batiment International while the mall has been designed by architect Ernesto Klingenberg of Spanish design firm, L35.

Spanning 33,000 sq m, the Le Carrousel Mall will be home to local and international franchises, F&B outlets, entertainment and leisure activities.

It will also feature new gastronomic experiences, arts and culture events with seasonal programmes running throughout the year.

Ahmad Aref, country manager at Imkan Maroc, said this is the second contract to be awarded for the flagship Le Carrousel community in Rabat.

The contract to build the first phase of Le Carrousel was given to Sogea Maroc, the subsidiary of the French Group Vinci, which will build the residential areas, seafront promenade including over 40 retail outlets across the coastal development.

Construction of Le Carrousel’s first phase began early this year and is due for completion in the third quarter of 2022.

Situated off the Atlantic coast covering 10 hectares, the seaside destination is 15-minutes drive from downtown Rabat. Phase one will also include 100 stores, a multiplex cinema and 4,300 sq m of F&B outlets and a food court.