Dubai developer Azizi sees Q4 retail unit rebound with $124m sales

UAE-based Azizi Developments has registered a “substantial surge” in demand for its retail units across projects in the fourth quarter of 2020, following a major slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it has recorded a total of 315 retail unit sales worth AED458.68 million ($124.8 million) since October.

The developer said that Riviera, the French Mediterranean lifestyle project located in Dubai, saw the highest sales of over 200 retail units across its phases 1 and 2.

In Al Furjan, 36 retail units were sold, with the rest of the sales being spread across Avenue, Azizi’s newly launched MBR City development, Creek Views and Aliyah, projects in Dubai Healthcare City, and Mina, a luxury project with private beach access on the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Nima Khojasteh, executive director – sales and marketing at Azizi Developments, said: “We are very pleased to see our retail unit sales grow so substantially, with over 45 percent of our 700 available retail units now having been sold.

“2020 has been an unusual year for us all, and the challenges it has brought about have impacted most industries across the world, especially brick and mortar businesses. However, we are absolutely delighted to see that despite these challenges, the market sentiment is beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels, and that our projects… remain among the top retail space choices in the UAE.”

He added: “With news of the vaccine now being available and the easing of movement restrictions, it is important that we understand the value of tangible in-person interactions – these will remain key to many retail businesses.”

Azizi Developments currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered between 2020 and 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025.

The company has an extensive land bank in Dubai and is instrumental in developing properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.