Dubai’s Drake & Scull says it’s business as usual despite restructuring

Troubled Dubai-based Drake & Scull (DSI) has insisted it is business as usual on its various projects, despite the company’s continued restructuring plans.

Creditors of the company have been invited to attend the General Assembly Meeting next month where a restructuring plan will be presented and voted upon.

In a filing to Dubai Financial Market, the company said: “We would like to inform the shareholders that the operations of the company and its subsidiaries are still ongoing and its projects are under execution, especially the company’s project in Abu Dhabi such as Al Reem Mall and contracts for the company’s operating in water and energy in many countries.”

It added that shareholders would be kept informed of latest developments relating to projects and the restructuring process through the DFM website.

Earlier this year, an application by DSI to have its financial reorganisation process conducted under the supervision of the Financial Reorganisation Committee (FRC) was approved and in May Aaronite Partners were approved as experts to take this forward.

Last month, DSI revealed its accumulated losses totalled nearly AED4.9 billion ($1.3bn).

The company, which reported a net profit of $54 million for the first half of 2020, said the losses represented 455 percent of its capital.

DSI’s financial situation comes during a difficult time for the construction sector across the Middle East, particularly in light of the recent announcement that giant Arabtec is to be placed into liquidation.