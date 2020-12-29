How a Kuwaiti architect overcame obstacles in a male-dominated industry

A prominent Kuwait architect has revealed how she overcame many challenges to achieve success in a male-dominated industry and has inspired more women to follow their dreams.

Hend Almatrouk, CEO and partner in Kuwait- and Portugal-based architecture firm Studio Toggle, said being strong and determined is what helped her overcome obstacles throughout her career.

“In my line of work, I always have to be strong because throughout my career I have faced many obstacles. But every day is a new day and an opportunity to find solutions to overcome these challenges,” said Almatrouk.

“There were many challenges, especially when working in a male-dominated industry but nothing can stop a woman from setting her own goals and pursuing them,” she added.

Almatrouk was speaking as part of luxury automotive Porsche Middle East and Africa’s new campaign which featured her and two other determined and driven women from the Gulf region.

The campaign, #DriveDefinesHer, marks the upcoming release of the new Panamera in the Middle East early next year. It shines a spotlight on the three women by showcasing their aspirational stories through video while encouraging other women in the Middle East to pursue careers in male-dominated professions.

“A woman is strong and persistent. The moment she sets her mind to something, she can succeed in any field because she is brave,” said Almatrouk.

“I hope to inspire females everywhere to follow their dreams,” she added.

Almatrouk, whose studio has won multiple design awards, said she has always wanted to create something impactful that would benefit society, and not just something beautiful for people to talk about.

“When I see my projects come to life, it is a moment of pride and joy. You should choose a career you love because if you don’t you will not excel in it,” said Almatrouk.

“I am happy with my success and achievements. If you think you have reached the top, you would not set yourself new goals.”

Commenting on what inspires her, Almatrouk said she believes “inspiration can be found everywhere but to best bring an idea to life is to use it effectively”.

“I will never see myself as any less than those around me as long as I am loyal and honest in my job,” said Almatrouk.

Porsche Middle East’s campaign also featured Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja and Saudi entrepreneur Adwa Al Dakheel.