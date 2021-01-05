Commercial hub in Dubai’s Mirdif Hills set for February handover

Dubai Investments on Tuesday announced that the construction of the commercial hub within its sprawling Mirdif Hills development in Dubai is set to be delivered next month.

Al Multaqa Avenue is 95 percent complete and ready for handover in February, the company said in a statement.

Mirdif Hills, which is developed by Dubai Investments Real Estate, spans 1 million square feet and Al Multaqa Avenue is one of three avenues within the real estate project.

Designed and conceptualised as the commercial hub within the Mirdif Hills project, the first freehold office spaces, open retail spaces, and the residential buildings within the avenue are having final touches made to them and fitouts are currently ongoing.

Obaid Al Salami, general manager, Dubai Investments Real Estate

“The focus of the commercial aspects within mixed-used developments has shifted and expanded to include authentic experiences, creating a new way of life. The opening of the Al Multaqa Avenue will facilitate this new experience and enable easy access to the commercial aspects within a widespread, mixed-used community development. Retail is an important aspect within this commercial space, and we will be announcing key tie-ups in due time,” said Obaid Al Salami, general manager, Dubai Investments Real Estate.

More than 37 retail spaces will launch at the avenue, designed to provide shoppers a one-stop destination for all their needs, mixing shops with fine-dining outlets and cafes.

The residential buildings within the Al Multaqa Avenue are designed to accommodate more than 279 residential units in a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments.