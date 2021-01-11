Abu Dhabi’s new entertainment hub Al Qana on schedule for 2021 launch

Al Barakah International Investment, developer of Al Qana in Abu Dhabi , has announced that the project is on schedule for delivery this year, with construction of the waterfront social dining and entertainment destination 90 percent complete.

The project, which spans an area of 2.4 sq km, will include facilities including The National Aquarium, The Bridge Wellness and Lifestyle Hub, Cinemacity Al Qana, Pixel eSports and gaming hub and dining and entertainment activities.

Commenting on the progress of Al Qana and the market situation, Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment, said: “Al Qana is our ultimate touristic project that will provide a very unique experience we all envision for the Entertainment and Tourism sectors in the UAE. As the tourism sector recovers from the travel restrictions due to the pandemic, Al Qana would be ready to receive visitors in 2021.

“We are almost there, and it will be worth the wait… Our top priority is to adapt to the new social norms in place to ensure the safety of visitors coming to this special social destination.”

He added: “Our team is working on new protocols and procedures with the relevant authorities to ensure the required guidelines are applied fully at our premises. There are exciting times ahead of us and Al Qana will be a unique contribution to this.”

Despite the unexpected market conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said 95 percent of The National Aquarium, the Middle East’s largest aquarium, has been completed.

The 7,000 square metre aquarium will be home to 33,000 marine creatures, that will be cared for by a team of 80 sea-life experts.

Al Qana will feature the largest aquarium in Abu Dhabi spanning across 7, 000 sq m

He added that 85 percent of Al Qana Cinema construction work has been finished, with food and beverage outlets gearing up to take handover of their units.

The Marina and its 100 berths are 100 percent installed while about 85 percent of The Bridge Wellness hub has been completed.

Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment (left), and Stuart Gissing, general manager of Al Qana

Stuart Gissing, general manager of Al Qana said: “There are high expectations for Al Qana, a cornerstone development for the future of the UAE. It’s the realisation of a seven-year vision from Al Barakah International Investment that will positively enhance Abu Dhabi’s reputation.”

In November, Gissing told Arabian Business that the first main attraction will be opened for what will probably be a soft take-off within Q1, with plans to open other facilities through 2021 and all buildings open by the end of the year or beginning of 2022.

He added that the phased approach to opening would hopefully coincide with a national and global recovery from the current coronavirus pandemic.