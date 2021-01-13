Arabtec hires advisors as it seeks to sell subsidiaries amid ongoing liquidation

Dubai-based construction major Arabtec said on Wednesday it has hired advisors as it seeks to sell subsidiary companies as it continues its liquidation process.

In a filing to Dubai Financial Market, Arabtec said it has hired deNovo Corporate Advisors and Lumina Capital Advisers as it seeks to secure best value for subsidiaries including Target Engineering and Arabtec Engineering Services (AES).

“We would like to notify you that the company has commenced considering possible routes available to it with a view to protecting the value of liquidation assets in the interest of all of its creditors,” Arabtec said in the statement.

It added that possible routes include auction sales of some of the company’s subsidiaries.

Arabtec also said that in the event a sale of any of the company’s subsidiaries or their assets is agreed, any such sale will be “subject to the approvals and ratifications as may be required under applicable UAE laws”.

The latest announcement in the long-running saga of Arabtec Holding comes after the board of directors met last week for the first time since the construction company officially filed for liquidation last month.

On December 17, the company, which was valued at about AED30 billion ($8.17 billion) at its peak in 2014, said it and some of its subsidiaries had filed for insolvent liquidation pursuant to the resolutions of its shareholders on September 30 and November 30.

The impact of the liquidation of Arabtec is expected to send “reverberations” throughout the industry, with the repercussions felt on a much wider scale than simply those who are directly involved with the company and its current pipeline of projects, analysts told Arabian Business at the time of the initial announcement.

Shares on Dubai Financial Market have been suspended since the initial announcement by the company.