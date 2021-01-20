Abu Dhabi approves $12.2bn projects development deal with Aldar

The Abu Dhabi Executive Council said on Wednesday it has approved a framework between Abu Dhabi Government and Aldar Properties for the development of capital projects in the emirate worth AED45 billion ($12.2 billion).

The decision follows the recommendation of the Abu Dhabi Executive Committee to establish a public-private partnership for the development of projects and a subsequent memorandum of understanding signed between ADQ and Aldar Properties, state news agency WAM reported.

Shares in Aldar Properties climbed the most in almost three months in early trading. They rose as much as 15 percent shortly after trading started, and later trimmed their gains to 8 percent.

The framework includes Aldar taking on the management of AED30 billion worth of major projects such as Riyadh City, Baniyas North and developments in the Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.

Together, the projects will deliver approximately 25,000 homes for UAE nationals as well as associated infrastructure over the next five years.

In addition, Aldar will provide management oversight of AED10 billion worth of Musanada’s projects in education, healthcare, infrastructure, social services, and facilities management.

WAM said the projects will provide a significant positive impact on the wider Abu Dhabi economy as Aldar’s ‘in-country value’ programme gives priority to local contractors, consultants, and suppliers – including SMEs – for most contract awards.

Aldar’s fee-based development management business is also managing AED5 billion worth of infrastructure projects awarded by the Abu Dhabi Government in 2019, which includes Al Falah national housing, Media Zone Abu Dhabi on Yas Island and Saadiyat infrastructure works.

Aldar Properties recently became the biggest listed developer in the UAE, taking it past Burj Khalifa developer Emaar Properties.