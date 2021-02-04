Saudi Arabia picks India’s OYO to drive safety in labourer housing

India-based hospitality chain major OYO Hotels and Homes has been selected by the Saudi government to help housing for labourers across the kingdom to comply with new health and safety standards.

The appointment, made by the Ministry of Municipality, Rural Affairs and Housing (MMRAH), will be effective immediately, OYO officials said.

It follows the ratification of new guidelines issued last month requiring businesses operating in Saudi Arabia to have licences tied to strict technical, health, and safety rules when facilitating group housing for individuals.

OYO officials said it will leverage Krypton, the company’s in-house mobile-based audit app, to assure dormitories across the kingdom comply with the standards.

Majid Al-Hogail, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Municipality and Rural Affairs, said the collaboration with OYO marked a significant milestone to raise overall standards and position Saudi Arabia as the centre of business and innovation for the Middle East.

“Under the Saudi Vision 2030 transformational plan, collaboration with organisations like OYO is crucial to change how the government operates. A key aspect of this is to change the role of the government from an implementer to a regulator and encourage more private sector involvement in the innovation of the kingdom,” Al-Hogail said.

Majid Al-Hogail, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Municipality and Rural Affairs

According to Bader Saidan, head – Saudi Arabia at OYO, this appointment is another giant leap in the progress the company has made in the kingdom.

OYO said it has appointed qualified professionals who will conduct the audits based on municipality guidelines.

“With Krypton, we are now able to innovate the entire process and work with MMRAH and other businesses in the kingdom to bring OYO’s standard of quality living spaces to dormitories across Saudi Arabia,” Saidan said.

OYO was earlier appointed by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to audit over 500,000 properties used by pilgrims.

OYO Hotels and Homes currently account for over 18,000 rooms in about 200 hotels across 22 cities and provinces in Saudi Arabia.