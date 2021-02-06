More than 150 new hotels in Dubai construction pipeline

More than 150 hotels are in Dubai’s project pipeline, representing 48,410 keys, according to research from industry analysts TopHotelProjects.

The information provider said 79 hotels with 26,168 rooms are slated to launch in Dubai this year as the emirate’s tourism sector looks to rebound after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The data also showed that 34 openings are scheduled for 2022 – adding 8,860 keys – another 11 launches are planned in 2023 while 29 more projects are proposed for 2024 and beyond.

Of the new properties, 76 will be in the four-star category, with the remaining 77 in the five-star segment, the analysts said.

TopHotelProjects said Rove Hotels (pictured below) is growing most aggressively in terms of new properties in Dubai, with five projects and 1,481 rooms in the pipeline.

It added that Millennium Hotels takes first place in terms of new room count with 1,715 keys spread over four properties.

Rotana Hotels & Resorts will also expand quickly by introducing four new hotels and 1,551 rooms while Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts and Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts will also add four properties, with 1,372 and 952 keys respectively.

Among the new openings planned is Bellagio – The Island Resort which is due to launch in Q3 2022 with a total of 500 rooms, alongside swimming pools, water fountains and artificial waterfalls while the 360-metre high Ciel Dubai will dominate the skyline in Dubai Marina once it is completed in late 2023, housing 1,209 guest rooms and serviced residences spread over 82 floors.