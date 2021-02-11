Senior exec of Saudi mega project to speak at Construction Week summit

The Red Sea Development Company’s (TRSDC) chief project delivery officer, Ian Williamson, has confirmed his participation at Construction Week’s virtual KSA Infrastructure Summit on March 2-3.

Williamson, who will be speaking on March 3, will be among the panellists for the final discussion of the conference around the role of public-private partnerships in infrastructure projects.

It will explore how PPP’s will be integral to executing world-class infrastructure across the Kingdom.

Williamson conveyed TRDC’s excitement for taking part in this year’s edition of the KSA Infrastructure Summit calling it “one of the leading functions around infrastructure expansion and regeneration in the region.”

“We look forward to engaging with participants and attendees to showcase our unique regenerative approach to construction and development,” said Williamson.

“We aim to shed light on our focus on the biodiversity net gain and setting new international standards in sustainable development in a philosophy that does not only avoid harming the environment but actively enhances it for generations to come while constructing one of the region’s most iconic tourism project from the ground up,” he continued.

The conference will comprise four panel discussions including Analysing the current state of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure developments and Building an Integrated Public Transport System on day one of the conference.

The second day will be finalised with The Growth of Social Infrastructure in KSA and end with The Role of PPP’s for Infrastructure Projects.

To register click here