Developer Arada awards $100m contract to build Nest student complex

Arada on Wednesday announced the award of a major contract to build Nest, an integrated student housing complex, which will be based at its Sharjah mega project Aljada.

The AED367 million ($100 million) contract was won by Intermass Engineering and Contracting Company, which has also worked on previous phases at Aljada and at Nasma Residences, Arada’s first project.

Work on the 12 five-storey apartment blocks at Nest will begin immediately, and the first units will be handed over in the second quarter of 2022.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said: “The Nest community fits perfectly with Sharjah’s mission to provide a progressive and all-round educational experience for students from the UAE and around the world.

“This contract award is evidence of our determination to push forward aggressively with construction at Aljada in a safe and secure manner, and I am particularly pleased to see that our project and contractor teams have reached another safety milestone in recent days.

“We have an ambitious programme at this transformational community during the course of 2021 and look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for a new generation of students in Sharjah.”

Spread over a 388,000 square foot area, the Nest masterplan, located just a short walk from one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing education hubs, University City, has been designed with internal courtyards and spaces that provide meeting spaces for residents.

Each block contains a selection of studios and two-, four-, five- and eight-bed dormitories, alongside laundry rooms, shared TV rooms and study areas. Different parts of the community have been allocated to accommodation for men and women.

Nest’s list of facilities includes an art studio, a music hall, a library, a running track that surrounds the complex, an amphitheatre and a central dining hall, while tenants will also be provided with access to male- and female-only swimming pools, gyms and study areas.

The Nest contract award follows a busy period of announcements at Aljada, where the first homes in the AED24 billion lifestyle destination were completed in January.

Owners of the three Rehan Apartments buildings in the residential phase of Aljada will be the first residents to move into a community that will have an eventual population of more than 70,000.

Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada contains numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational and healthcare components, all set within a green urban master plan.

Madar at Aljada, a new family entertainment destination designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, was the first part of the megaproject to be completed in February 2020 and has now welcomed more than a million visitors.