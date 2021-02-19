$159m contract awarded to build part of huge Dubai real estate project

Construction work has started on the Elan neighbourhood at Tilal Al Ghaf, the landmark lifestyle destination being built in Dubai by Majid Al Futtaim Communities.

Contractor UNEC and Arif & Bintoak Consulting Architects and Engineers have been awarded the contract for phases 1, 2 and 3 of Elan comprises a total of 916 three- and four-bedroom townhouses with a total contract value of almost AED583 million ($159 million).

The first homes in Elan will be delivered in phases starting December 2022.

Hawazen Esber, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Communities said: “Today we celebrate a pivotal moment for Majid Al Futtaim Communities as one of the most ambitious destinations emerges to create a lasting legacy in Dubai.”

Each phase of the project sold out within a week of being launched, with every unit of phase 3 bought in just 48 hours, he said, adding that investors of 55 different nationalities have bought properties in the project.

Hawazen added: “As a result of the bold steps taken by Dubai’s leadership to further strengthen the emirate’s attractiveness for those looking to live, work and invest in the city over the long term, we have witnessed a steady shift in demand from busy urban centres towards more spacious, family-centric neighbourhoods in Dubai’s property market.

“Single-family homes in particular are seeing steady growth, as investors look to capitalise on current market prices, and families seize the opportunity to lay down roots and invest in their futures.”

The Elan community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a network of green spaces, pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails flanked by evergreen Ghaf trees which are indigenous to the UAE and lend the development its name.

Tilal Al Ghaf is spread over three million square metres at the junction of Hessa Street and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street in Dubai, and neighbours the premium golf communities of Victory Heights and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Its centrepiece is the swimmable 70,000 square metre Lagoon Al Ghaf, fringed by palm lined white sandy beaches that accommodate a variety of water sports.