Bahrain seeks partners for multi-billion dollar driverless metro project

Bahrain on Wednesday announced the launch of a new procurement process for the construction of the , an ambitious multi-billion dollar project to develop a public transport network using fully automated, driverless technology.

The Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT) said it is seeking to partner with global and regional industry players on a public-private-partnership (PPP) basis.

MTT added that it will host a Global Market Virtual Sounding Forum to introduce the project, and engage in dialogue with key players within the global construction industry.

The forum will be held during the first week of March and will be followed later in the year by the project’s tendering via a global competitive bidding process.

MTT has appointed a team of financial, technical and legal advisors led by KPMG to act as the lead transaction advisors.

The project will consist of developing an extensive 109km rail-based urban transit network in a phased manner comprising of four transit lines.

Phase one of the plans comprises two lines with an estimated length of 28.6km and includes 20 stations with two interchanges. The two lines aim to connect the key transit points including Bahrain International Airport as well as major residential areas, commercial areas and school districts in Bahrain.

Announcing the launch of the project, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, said: “The ministry is looking to collaborate with the private sector on a public private partnership basis to encourage innovation, create efficiencies and provide the best value for money for this project. This approach is reflective of our leadership’s commitment to enable the private sector’s active participation in the economy with the Government acting as a facilitator and regulator.

Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

“We have been working in full force on a complete transportation infrastructure improvement strategy covering land, air and sea, to both support and drive the kingdom’s economic development and serve our citizens, residents and visitors.”

The Bahrain Metro Project is the latest in a line of large-scale projects in Bahrain, worth $32 billion, that will transform the transportation, industrial, hospitality and retail sectors through public and private investments. This includes a $7.5 billion investment across the manufacturing, energy, healthcare and education sectors.

Government holding companies will also be investing over $10 billion across projects within the aluminum and oil and gas sectors while work is also set to begin on the $4 billion King Hamad Causeway project following the appointment in October 2019 of a consultancy consortium to start developing the financial model and other requirements necessary for construction.

Most recently, the $1.1 billion Bahrain International Airport expansion has now been completed, with the new terminal ready and operational. The second phase of the expansion will focus on the new Cargo Express Village.

Bahrain’s project pipeline is part of the wider $1.2 trillion worth of infrastructure development projects currently planned or underway across the GCC.