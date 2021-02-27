Saudi Arabia to build new exhibition venue for new defence summit

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build a purpose built exhibition venue on the outskirts of Riyadh to host the kingdom’s flagship international defence event in 2022.

The World Defence Show venue will be finalised in phases throughout 2021, in preparation for the inaugural event in March 2022.

With an unrestricted area of approximately 800,000 sq m, the venue will be primed to accommodate the 2022 event as well as planned expansions for future editions of the show, to be held biennially.

The venue will include a 3km-long and 50m-wide runway where live demonstrations of air power will fly over static aircraft and land equipment displays.

An interactive on-site command centre, equipped with the latest systems and technologies, will also be created as well as hospitality suites and meeting rooms, a statement said.

With design elements inspired by traditional Saudi architectural styles, the venue floorplan is segmented by geography across two 56,000 sq m exhibition halls, positioned to border the outdoor product display areas.

Shaun Ormrod, CEO of World Defence Show.

Shaun Ormrod, CEO of World Defence Show, said: “We structured the venue around the show’s objective to facilitate valuable contacts and exchanges across local and international defense industry stakeholders. Attendees can also expect their well-being to be a top priority as we continuously monitor developments and implement precautions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The founder of the show is Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries, the regulator, enabler and licensor for the kingdom’s military industry.

GAMI is responsible for the domestic defence sector development in line with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Vision 2030 and to localise 50 percent of military manufacturing by 2030.