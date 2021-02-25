Construction Week to “continue supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitions” through infrastructure conference

Construction Week aims to continue supporting Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure ambitions through its virtual conference, said its editor.

Ashley Williams said that Construction Week Middle East’s virtual KSA Infrastructure Summit, to be held on March 2 and 3, “promises to captivate the region once again through a series of open discussions.”

“We are continually seeing Saudi Arabia’s huge ambitions come to life through its impressive range of gigaprojects and we want to continue supporting the Kingdom’s journey through our upcoming conferences in 2021,” he continued.

Ashley Williams, Editor-in-Chief of Construction Week Middle East.

The opening of the conference will include a keynote speech on the current landscape of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure sector, given by the chief design and development officer at Diriyah Gate Development Authority Jonathan Timms.

The conference will comprise four panel discussions including Analysing the Current State of Saudi Arabia’s Infrastructure Developments and Building an Integrated Public Transport System on day one of the conference.

The second day will be finalised with The Growth of Social Infrastructure in KSA and end with The Role of PPP in Infrastructure Projects.

The line-up of speakers includes industry experts and stakeholders such as Ian Williamson, chief project delivery officer for The Red Sea Development Company, Daniel Orti, KSA Country Manager for ACCIONA Cultural Engineering and Dr Yasser Omar, Saudi Arabia Managing Director at Alstom among others.

“Our experts will explore the challenges and opportunities for infrastructure growth, the acceleration of sustainable and thought-provoking transport systems, movements for social infrastructure coming into fruition, and public-private partnership (PPP) projects becoming among the most reliable sources of new business for infrastructure projects,” said Williams.

“While we are still facing obstacles with market conditions, we’ve proven that through our outstanding success at our Leaders KSA event in September 2020 that we can provide insight and educate our readers through a virtual event once again,” he continued.

