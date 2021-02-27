Work starts on helicopter terminal to serve Expo 2020 Dubai

Italian-headquartered Leonardo and Falcon Aviation Services have announced that they have started building a new rotorcraft terminal that will facilitate the mobility to and from the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

The terminal design is based on new concept, combining a helipad, exhibition and lounge areas in a single city-based heliport.

The terminal will be supporting the development of a network of point-to-point connections for both urban transfers and connections between cities, meeting the growing demands for sustainable and modern vertical lift mobility as well as greater access to urban areas.

VIP and charter services users and passengers will be provided with levels of service typically available only in larger private airport facilities far from downtown and urban areas.

Operator Falcon Aviation Services will use the terminal to deliver helicopter transport services.

At Expo 2020 Dubai, Leonardo will be also illustrating the capabilities offered by its AW609 TiltRotor, the edge of the aerospace technology which aims to revolutionise the human mobility in the near future.

The vehicle – currently seeking civil certification – combines vertical take-off and landing – like a helicopter – with the performances of an airplane, allowing it to fly above adverse weather conditions hosting up to nine people in a pressurised cabin.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to open on October 1.