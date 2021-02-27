How Saudi giga project is aiming for ‘zero waste to landfill’ as construction steps up

A waste management facility has been opened to ensure no construction materials used in Saudi Arabia’s The Red Sea Project goes to landfill.

International waste and recycling company Averda has been chosen to prioritise sustainability to meet developer, The Red Sea Development Company’s, ambitious goal of “zero waste to landfill”.

Phase one of the giga-project will see the construction of 16 luxury hotels across five islands and two inland resorts, providing more than 3,000 hotel rooms.

The tourism project will also include a new international airport, a yacht marina, leisure and lifestyle facilities, as well as supporting logistics and utilities infrastructure, including more than 80km of new roads.

All forms of waste generated by this enormous undertaking have been considered in the design of the waste system, Averda said.

The tonnes of rubble, rock and concrete generated by the construction of the foundations, buildings and infrastructure are sorted and treated by special machinery which transforms them into smaller particles. These are then being reused for other purposes, such as aggregate for building roads.

Dedicated recycling bins are also being provided across the complex accommodating the workforce to segregate waste, with recyclable glass, plastics, cans, paper and card being collected separately.

These materials are then checked again before being baled and transferred to Saudi recyclers to be made into new products, Averda added.

Food and organic waste will be turned into compost, providing nutrient-rich material for the dedicated million-square-metre landscape nursery built for the project, completed last year. The facility will eventually provide over 15 million plants required to landscape the destination.

Only a tiny proportion of non-recyclable, non-compostable materials remain after these processes. To avoid landfill, this residual waste is incinerated in special, environmentally-sensitive facilities, and the particles and carbon generated is captured. The resulting ash is used for the manufacture of bricks.

Averda’s CEO Malek Sukkar said: “We talk of waste management, but here, nothing is being wasted. The easy answer could have been that zero waste to landfill is impossible, especially in the emerging world, especially in a new development that does not have the tradition to divert waste. The easy answer could have been that we are next to deserted areas and people would not notice the difference. Another easy answer would have been we don’t have the budget.

“The right answer however was there. We need to do it because we are building something different, something that will be a guide and benchmark for future development in Saudi Arabia and beyond. The commitment made and the promise delivered; we at Averda are immensely proud to be a part of it.”

Ian Williamson, chief projects delivery officer of The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), added: “Despite the challenges of Covid-19, no excuses have been made and this project has been delivered on time and on budget. Averda has proven to be a reliable partner on our project, designing and delivering exactly what TRSDC required to meet our sustainability commitments.

“In my 40-year career, it’s the first time I’ve seen a facility of this magnitude built at the outset of construction. The facility allows us to facilitate waste segregation at every one of the construction sites across the development, followed by the collection and then repurposing and recycling of the waste by Averda’s team.

This waste management asset creates a new benchmark for largescale development projects in the Gulf region and globally.”

Headquartered in Dubai, Averda currently has operations in eight countries, where it services over 10,000 clients across 34 cities supported by over 14,000 employees.