ITP Media Group’s MEP Middle East launches 2021 Top MEP Contractors survey

ITP Media Group’s MEP Middle East title has launched a survey to gauge the shape of the mechanical, electric and plumbing (MEP) sector from the perspective of the leading electro-mechanical and plumbing contracting firms in the region.

The survey seeks to engage leading MEP contracting firms in the GCC region who have contributed to the vitality of the construction industry, despite pervasive challenges such as supply chain issues, low margins, high competition, contractual ambiguities, as well as cap-ex and op-ex concerns, all of which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The past twelve months have been far from ideal, to put it mildly. We have seen firms enter into liquidation proceedings, while others have been refined in the flames, and have come out shining brighter than gold,” said the editor of MEP Middle East, Anup Oommen.

“On one hand, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront debates, discussions, disagreements, and distresses that have been whispered in the shadows of the industry for many years, while on other hand, it has forced firms to fast-forward technology adoption plans, among others, that have been on the back-burner for far too long,” he continued.

The survey includes mandatory questions that will ascertain the financial health of the MEP contractor, determine the participating firm’s top completed and ongoing projects over the past 12 months among other parameters that will reveal the respect and power that the firm commands in the industry.

The 2021 Top MEP Contractors survey will also include optional questions that offer electro-mechanical and plumbing contractors the opportunity to share how their firms have raised industry standards in terms of training opportunities, energy efficiency, technology adoption, and health and safety.

Findings from the survey will be utilised to compile the 2021 Top MEP Contractors Power List which recognises firms that have made positive strides, implemented best practices, and raised industry standards, even in the face of adversity.

To make the most of this opportunity, fill up the survey today, and increase your chances of being featured among the best MEP contractors in the Middle East.