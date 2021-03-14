What Vision 2040 means to Dubai’s businesses

In what is widely seen as a move that will further enhance Dubai’s appeal to investors, visitors and potential residents alike, the emirate’s ruler launched Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan , a roadmap for sustainable urban development in the city.

The comprehensive masterplan set by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai focuses on using available spaces within the current city limits and concentrates development in existing urban areas.

The implementation of Dubai 2040 will “strengthen Dubai’s resilience to global challenges,” said Mattar Al Tayer, chairman of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan Higher Committee in a statement released earlier on Sunday by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Mattar Al Tayer, chairman of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan Higher Committee.

The plan focuses on five urban centres – Deira and Bur Dubai, Marina and JBR, Business Bay and Downtown, Expo 2020 Centre and Dubai Silicon Oasis Centre – and will “reduce the cost of infrastructure, stimulate new property development, and raise Dubai’s reputation as a business and financial hub,” said Al Tayer.

“The people-centric plan aims to address the growing needs of citizens, residents and visitors over the next 20 years. It will also enhance the emirate’s investment appeal and attract fresh FDI inflows into all its sectors. Under the plan, the area devoted to economic activities will increase to 168 square kilometres, with a major focus on hi-tech industries,” he continued.

The masterplan has garnered positive reactions from Dubai’s business community and is perceived as one more step in the positive direction of positioning Dubai as a leading destination for investors.

“It is undoubtedly the vision of the country’s leadership that made Dubai a leading destination for businesses, investors and professionals alike,” said Lal Bhatia, chairman, Hilshaw Group.

“However, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum has furthered Dubai’s global appeal with the series of visionary decisions and declarations including Golden Visas for investors, 100 percent business ownership for businesses and citizenship for individuals that add value to the country’s knowledge and social landscape,” he continued.

With its 138 percent increase in Hospitality and Tourism opportunities and added allocations for healthcare and educational sites, the masterplan “brings Dubai’s growth narrative full circle,” said Bhatia.

Lal Bhatia, chairman, Hilshaw Group.

Dubai 2040 will further cement the city’s reputation as one of the most attractive places to work for foreign nationals, said industry experts.

“Whilst countries around the world are trying to grapple with their plans for the balance of the year, His Highness, a true visionary and inspiration continues to amaze with his foresight and announces his incredible 2040 masterplan,” said Mohammed Asaria, founder and managing director of Dubai-based Range Developments.

Mohammed Asaria, founder and managing director of Dubai-based Range Developments.

“Dubai is already one of the best places to live globally and this strategy will cement its ranking.

Given Dubai’s track record over the past 20 years, no one doubts its ability to execute on this vision. As a direct consequence, Dubai will be the beneficiary of an influx of new investment and high net worth individuals over the coming period,” he added.