Construction contract awarded for phase 1 of Abu Dhabi mega project

Jubail Island Investment Company on Wednesday announced it has awarded the construction contract for the first phase of 300 villas to Arabian Construction Company (ACC).

The developer said the contract award was driven by impressive pre-sales achieved to date.

With 60 percent of infrastructure already completed, ground-breaking will proceed on the project’s first phase of 300 villas on the mega development, which is due for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The AED5 billion Jubail Island will be a collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts.

Covering more than 45 million square metres, the project will also offer restaurants, a beach club, business centre, sports facilities, schools and nurseries, as well as a community club, and specialised clinics.

With each of its villages boasting its own identity and design, Jubail Island will offer a choice of villas, apartments and townhouses.

The first 300 villas to be created in phase 1 represent the first move towards creating a low-density project offering three to six bedroom villas on vast land plots from 1,300 sq m to 6,000 sq m.The next construction phases of the project will be announced in due course, the developer said in a statement.

Mounir Haidar, managing director of Jubail Island Investment Company, said: “We are delighted to partner with Arabian Construction Company to build the first phase of this iconic and unique development to discerning homeowners, which is located right in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

“With construction underway, the first tranche of 300 villas on Jubail Island will be ready by the fourth quarter of 2023 and we are pleased that our vision to offer unparalleled natural beauty and quality of lifestyle in one unique development is one step closer to realisation. We are positive that Jubail Island will be the most sought-after residences in the capital and we look forward to making more exciting announcements about this wonderful project in the future.”

ACC chairman Ghassan Merehbi added: “We are delighted that JIIC has selected ACC to deliver the first phase withing the Jubail Island community. This marks another quality residential project, demonstrating ACC’s strength and core competency in the building sector.”